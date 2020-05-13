Left Menu
Development News Edition

With united efforts of countrymen India will overcome COVID-19 pandemic: Birla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 19:56 IST
With united efforts of countrymen India will overcome COVID-19 pandemic: Birla
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said people of the country have come together to face the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed confidence that India will successfully overcome the challenge with everyone's efforts. He also congratulated people on the 68th anniversary of the first sitting of Parliament and said "today is a momentous day for the Indian democracy".

"People of our great nation have collectively come together to face it and with the united efforts of countrymen, we will be successful in overcoming the COVID-19 epidemic too," he said. The first sitting of both the Houses of Parliament - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - was held after Independence on May 13, 1952. In the last seven decades, the country has surmounted innumerable obstacles and has successfully safeguarded and consolidated its Constitution and the democratic principles of governance, Birla said in an official statement issued by Lok Sabha Secretariat. He said Parliament has been playing a pivotal role in realising the cherished ideals of the Constitution, participatory democracy, social justice and ensuring that citizens get their rightful economic, social, political and cultural rights. On the occasion, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi, Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal V Muraleedharan visited the historic Central Hall of Parliament House and Chambers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Naidu and Birla discussed about various memories and experiences of the first sittings of the two Houses, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in the statement.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Over 300 lawmakers worldwide urge IMF, World Bank to cancel poor countries' debt

Over 300 lawmakers from around the world on Wednesday urged the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to cancel the debt of the poorest countries in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and to boost funding to avert a global economic ...

New refugees struggle to find footing during pandemic

Afghan refugee Mahmood Amiri arrived in the United States more than a month ago, but his children are still waiting for their first day at school. They have yet to go to a mosque to meet other Muslim families. And Amiri is itching to get a ...

Sample testing for COVID-19 at Tanda's RPGMC to increase to 300 a day from Thursday: Kangra DC

The Kangra district administration said 188 people have arrived on Wednesday in the first special train to Una in the state from Bengaluru Karnataka and all returnees were placed in institutional quarantine for 28 days at Dehra, Jwalaji and...

BRIEF-Canada's total coronavirus cases rise to 71,486 from 70,342 on May 12; 5,209 deaths, up from 5,049

May 13 Reuters - CANADAS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 71,486 FROM 70,342 ON MAY 12 5,209 DEATHS, UP FROM 5,049 - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY DATA Source text for Eikon Further company coverage ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020