10 more COVID-19 cases in Punjab; total count 1,924

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:21 IST
Punjab reported 10 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the state to 1,924. It was the lowest rise in the number of cases as compared to the surge in coronavirus patients in the past several days.

Twenty-nine coronavirus patients -- 26 from Amritsar, two from Mohali and one from Faridkot -- were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of cured patients in the state to 200, according to a bulletin issued by the state government. Of the fresh cases, five were reported in Ludhiana, two in Rupnagar and one each in Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur, according to the bulletin.

Amritsar continued to lead the COVID-19 tally in the state with 297 cases, followed by Jalandhar (198), Tarn Taran (158), Ludhiana (148), Gurdaspur (122), SBS Nagar (103), Mohali (102), Patiala (99), Hoshiarpur (92), Sangrur (88), Muktsar (65), Moga (59), Rupnagar (58), Fatehgarh Sahib (55), Faridkot (46), Ferozepur (44), Fazilka (41), Bathinda (40), Mansa (32), Pathankot (29), Kapurthala (27) and Barnala (21), the bulletin said. Of the total cases, 32 patients have died, one is critical and on ventilator support, it added.

A total of 46,026 samples have been tested in the state so far, of which, 40,637 are negative and the reports of 3,465 samples awaited. There are 1,692 active coronavirus cases in the state, according to the bulletin.

