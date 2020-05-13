Rajasthan govt to fill up 1,058 posts of assistant radiographer

The Rajasthan government has decided to fill 1,058 vacant posts of assistant radiographer expeditiously in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also approved the creation of 37 new posts in the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. It consists of 10 posts of information assistant, 10 of clerical grade II, four posts of clerical grade-1 and six posts of class IV employees.

Apart from this, two posts of section officer, assistant section officer and assistant programmer, and a post of assistant government secretary have been created, according to a statement. The chief minister has approved the creation of post of assistant director of prosecution in the special courts established in Sikar, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Churu, Jalore districts, and Bhiwadi police district under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Proposals for upgrading the Rajakhera government college to the postgraduate level have also been approved. PTI AG HMB.