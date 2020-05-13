3 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, tally rises to 72

3 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, tally rises to 72PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:51 IST
Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 72. The latest cases have been reported from Dehradun, Almora and Nainital districts, a Health department bulletin here said.
The patients include a 52-year-old woman who had come from Delhi to Dehradun and a 27-year-old man who had returned from Gurugram to Ranikhet. A man who had returned from Amravati in Maharashtra has also tested positive in Nainital district. Forty-seven COVID-19 patients in Uttarakhand have been discharged after recovery, one has died and the number of active cases stands at 24.
