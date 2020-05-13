Maha COVID-19 cases rise by 1,495 to 25,922; death toll 975

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 1,495 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest single-day count so far, and 54 deaths, including 40 in worst-hit Mumbai, a Health official said. Overall COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra now stands at 25,922 and the number of fatalities at 975, with Mumbai alone accounting for 15,747 cases and 596 deaths, he said.

A total of 422 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the overall number of people recovered from the viral infection to 5,547 in the state, he said. "Of the 54 deaths, 40 were reported from Mumbai, six from Pune, two each from Jalgaon, Solapur and Aurangabad, one each from Vasai-Virar and Ratnagiri, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 975," the official said.

Pune, another coronavirus hotspot, has so far reported 2,830 cases and 161 deaths, he said, adding the entire Pune division has reported a total of 3,606 cases and 193 deaths so far. The Thane division, which consist of Mumbai city, has 19,446 COVID-19 cases and 644 deaths.

The Nashik division has recorded 1,114 cases and 71 deaths followed by the Kolhapur division which has reported 130 infections and five fatalities, he said. The tally of coronavirus cases in Aurangabad stands at 759 with 18 deaths. The Latur division, also in Marathwada, has reported 94 cases and five deaths so far, he said.

The Vidarbha region has reported 408 cases and 26 deaths due to COVID-19. Nagpur's tally is 324 cases and three deaths, the official said. A total of 41 people from other states are currently undergoing treatment in Maharashtra and ten such patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

He said the state has conducted 2,30,857 tests so far, of which 2,03,439 samples were tested negative and 25,922 tested positive. The number of active containment zones in the state stood at 1,439, he said, adding that 13,803 health squads have completed surveillance of 57.65 lakh people.

The official said a total of 2,98,213 people are currently placed under home quarantine and another 14,627 under institutional quarantine. Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 25,922, new cases 1,495, deaths 975, discharged 5,547, active cases 19,400, people tested so far 2,30,857.