Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha COVID-19 cases rise by 1,495 to 25,922; death toll 975

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:04 IST
Maha COVID-19 cases rise by 1,495 to 25,922; death toll 975

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 1,495 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest single-day count so far, and 54 deaths, including 40 in worst-hit Mumbai, a Health official said. Overall COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra now stands at 25,922 and the number of fatalities at 975, with Mumbai alone accounting for 15,747 cases and 596 deaths, he said.

A total of 422 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the overall number of people recovered from the viral infection to 5,547 in the state, he said. "Of the 54 deaths, 40 were reported from Mumbai, six from Pune, two each from Jalgaon, Solapur and Aurangabad, one each from Vasai-Virar and Ratnagiri, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 975," the official said.

Pune, another coronavirus hotspot, has so far reported 2,830 cases and 161 deaths, he said, adding the entire Pune division has reported a total of 3,606 cases and 193 deaths so far. The Thane division, which consist of Mumbai city, has 19,446 COVID-19 cases and 644 deaths.

The Nashik division has recorded 1,114 cases and 71 deaths followed by the Kolhapur division which has reported 130 infections and five fatalities, he said. The tally of coronavirus cases in Aurangabad stands at 759 with 18 deaths. The Latur division, also in Marathwada, has reported 94 cases and five deaths so far, he said.

The Vidarbha region has reported 408 cases and 26 deaths due to COVID-19. Nagpur's tally is 324 cases and three deaths, the official said. A total of 41 people from other states are currently undergoing treatment in Maharashtra and ten such patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

He said the state has conducted 2,30,857 tests so far, of which 2,03,439 samples were tested negative and 25,922 tested positive. The number of active containment zones in the state stood at 1,439, he said, adding that 13,803 health squads have completed surveillance of 57.65 lakh people.

The official said a total of 2,98,213 people are currently placed under home quarantine and another 14,627 under institutional quarantine. Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 25,922, new cases 1,495, deaths 975, discharged 5,547, active cases 19,400, people tested so far 2,30,857.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Serie A clubs want to re-start on June 13 if govt. allows

Italys Serie A clubs voted in a favour of re-starting the season on June 13 during a general assembly on Wednesday, if the government allows.The Italian top flight has been suspended since March 9 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and, altho...

COVID-19 tally nears 78,000; Govt unveils Rs 6-lakh cr first dose of 'corona package'

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases neared 78,000 on Wednesday with further spread of the deadly virus getting detected across Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and the national capital, while the government unveiled measures amounting to about...

Over 3000 schools to be supplied with water tanks ahead of reopening

The Department of Water and Sanitation DWS has identified over 3 475 schools across the country to be supplied with water tanks ahead of the reopening of schools.Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said the department has entered into a Memorandum of U...

WHO chief "shocked and appalled" by Afghan clinic attack

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday he was shocked and appalled by an attack on a maternity clinic run by the international humanitarian organisation Mdecins Sans Frontires in Afghanistan.Gunmen dres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020