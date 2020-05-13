Left Menu
Development News Edition

Public transport to resume in Haryana from Friday on 'experimental basis': Khattar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:07 IST
Public transport to resume in Haryana from Friday on 'experimental basis': Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar Wednesday announced that public transport will resume in the state on an "experimental basis" from Friday, with a limited number of buses plying on select routes. Even as the state looks to ease coronavirus restrictions to spur economic and other activities, Khattar made it clear that his government will not lower its guard and will not hesitate in imposing stricter curbs if things don't go as planned.

“Let us hope for the best and prepare for the worst.” He also said as the Centre has now revised guidelines pertaining to activities in red, green and orange zone, the state government will formulate district-specific policy to boost economic activities. On resuming public transport, which has been shut since the lockdown was announced on March 25, Khattar said, "Local state transport, we are starting from Friday on an experimental basis." "Like, we will run a few buses on Panchkula, Ambala, Sirsa, Mahendragarh, Narnaul routes..," he told a press conference through video conferencing on Wednesday evening.

He also said that while online education was being imparted to students, there have been suggestions from various quarters to start classes with social distancing norms in place, but no decision has been taken in this regard. On the revised lockdown guidelines pertaining to zones, he said, “Earlier, a district could not be declared green zone until it registers zero case for 21 days. Now, we will have to go ahead taking into account what is the situation in a particular district. Earlier, we used to formulate a scheme for the entire state, but now zoning will be district-centric.” He said that even the worst-hit districts which have reported the maximum COVID cases --like those in the NCR such as Gurgaon, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonipat -- are not affected in entirety.

Khattar said that easing restrictions does not mean that the government will lower the guard. The lockdown will remain, strictness will be there, things like sanitisation, social distancing, wearing masks, and full restrictions in containment zones will remain in place, he said. “All the activities which have or are restarting will be conditional, like if some problems emerge, then we will not hesitate to impose restrictions again,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said the ban will continue to remain on social and religious gatherings. “We have resumed many activities in all the 16 districts (which have reported comparatively lower number of cases) and 24 lakh passes have been issued to people engaged in industrial and other services,” he said.

With state losing revenue during the earlier phases of lockdown, he said, “In March and April, our revenue sources had dried up. But in May, they have started to slightly improve as economic activities are restarting phase wise.” “Excise, GST, stamp duty. We have started to get revenue and we are expecting to get nearly 40 per cent of what we used to be during normal times,” he said. On the Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package, Khattar exuded hope that states too will get some kind of package.

“I believe that in the next two days, what package will be given to states/state government, definitely there will be some kind of announcement because without that states cannot run,” he said. “Because if states have to be run, we will have to either borrow or we get some package from the Centre. Taxes can be imposed, but that is not an option under present circumstances. At this stage, there are only two options, either borrow or we get a package from the Centre,” he said.

Khattar said the state had fixed an expense of Rs 4,500 crore including on salaries which it has to manage each month. “In March, we had borrowed Rs 8,336 crore, in April Rs 5,000 crore and in May, we have borrowed nearly Rs 2,000 crore. But how much we will have to borrow in coming days is difficult to say at this moment,” he said.

He said the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) loan limit is 3 per cent, and if that limit is increased the state will borrow more..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Two deaths, 41 fresh COVID-19 cases in T'gana on Wednesday

Telangana continued to witness a rise in COVID-19 cases with 41 fresh cases being reported on Wednesday, besides two deaths as those returning to the state added to the numbers. Out of the 41 fresh cases, 31 are from the Greater Hyderabad M...

Monsoon likely to arrive in Rajasthan on June 25: MeT

Monsoon is likely to arrive in Rajasthan on June 25, with a delay of 10 days, the meteorological department said on Wednesday. South-west monsoon normally enters the desert state from its southern region and its normal time of arrival is ...

Punjab govt helps 1.10 lakh migrants to reach their home states amid lockdown

The Punjab government on Wednesday informed that it has spent more than Rs 6 crore to fund the movement of migrants and helped 1.10 lakh stranded migrants in the state to reach their native states. The Punjab government has been facilitatin...

Preparing ourselves, waiting for guidelines from Centre to resume public transport: Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital is preparing itself and waiting for guidelines from the central government to resume public transport. Discussions are being he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020