Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 lockdown relaxations: Delhi govt receives over 5.48 lakh suggestions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:09 IST
COVID-19 lockdown relaxations: Delhi govt receives over 5.48 lakh suggestions

The Delhi government received over 5.48 lakh suggestions after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought views from Delhiites on how to ease the curbs when the third phase of lockdown ends on May 17, with most people favoring resumption of economic activities, an official said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Kejriwal had sought suggestions from Delhiites on lockdown relaxations post May 17 and asked them to send their views by 5 pm on Wednesday. According to the government, 4,76,000 WhatsApp messages, 10,700 emails, 39,000 calls apart from 22,700 responses on Change.Org has been received. An official said most of the people have suggested that the government should bring back to normal the operation of transport, businesses, schools, colleges, and industries.

They also gave their suggestions on operation of metro and taxis in the city. A team has been formed to analyze all the suggestions, the official said.

"The Delhi government will send a proposal to the Centre on Friday," the official said. On Tuesday, Kejriwal had made it clear that the lockdown cannot be lifted completely given that the city was recording a high number of coronavirus cases daily.

He had also asked whether buses, metro, taxis, and auto-rickshaw should now be allowed to operate in Delhi and if schools, markets, and industrial areas should be opened after May 17. The chief minister had said that his government will send a proposal on lockdown relaxations for Delhi to the Centre after discussing the suggestions with experts and doctors.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Collapse in consumption dragging down global economic outlook - IMF

A collapse in consumption and other data point to a downward revision of the International Monetary Funds already pessimistic outlook for the global economy given the global coronavirus pandemic, a top IMF official said on Wednesday. IMF ch...

Two deaths, 41 fresh COVID-19 cases in T'gana on Wednesday

Telangana continued to witness a rise in COVID-19 cases with 41 fresh cases being reported on Wednesday, besides two deaths as those returning to the state added to the numbers. Out of the 41 fresh cases, 31 are from the Greater Hyderabad M...

Monsoon likely to arrive in Rajasthan on June 25: MeT

Monsoon is likely to arrive in Rajasthan on June 25, with a delay of 10 days, the meteorological department said on Wednesday. South-west monsoon normally enters the desert state from its southern region and its normal time of arrival is ...

Punjab govt helps 1.10 lakh migrants to reach their home states amid lockdown

The Punjab government on Wednesday informed that it has spent more than Rs 6 crore to fund the movement of migrants and helped 1.10 lakh stranded migrants in the state to reach their native states. The Punjab government has been facilitatin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020