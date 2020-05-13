COVID-19 lockdown relaxations: Delhi govt receives over 5.48 lakh suggestions

The Delhi government received over 5.48 lakh suggestions after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought views from Delhiites on how to ease the curbs when the third phase of lockdown ends on May 17, with most people favoring resumption of economic activities, an official said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Kejriwal had sought suggestions from Delhiites on lockdown relaxations post May 17 and asked them to send their views by 5 pm on Wednesday. According to the government, 4,76,000 WhatsApp messages, 10,700 emails, 39,000 calls apart from 22,700 responses on Change.Org has been received. An official said most of the people have suggested that the government should bring back to normal the operation of transport, businesses, schools, colleges, and industries.

They also gave their suggestions on operation of metro and taxis in the city. A team has been formed to analyze all the suggestions, the official said.

"The Delhi government will send a proposal to the Centre on Friday," the official said. On Tuesday, Kejriwal had made it clear that the lockdown cannot be lifted completely given that the city was recording a high number of coronavirus cases daily.

He had also asked whether buses, metro, taxis, and auto-rickshaw should now be allowed to operate in Delhi and if schools, markets, and industrial areas should be opened after May 17. The chief minister had said that his government will send a proposal on lockdown relaxations for Delhi to the Centre after discussing the suggestions with experts and doctors.