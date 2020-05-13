Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Passengers' boarding passes won't be stamped by CISF personnel at airports, says BCAS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:34 IST
COVID-19: Passengers' boarding passes won't be stamped by CISF personnel at airports, says BCAS

The aviation security regulator BCAS said on Wednesday the CISF personnel would not be stamping any passenger's boarding pass anymore during the pre-embarkation security check (PESC) at airports. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), in an order accessed by PTI, said every airport operator will have to ensure that there are enough CCTV cameras at an appropriate height in the PESC area to record the identity of a passenger and his or her boarding pass. More than 13 CISF personnel, who were posted at airports in Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, have tested positive for COVID-19 till date.

This order has been issued in view of the "prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic and countermeasures being taken to contain its spread by touch/contact", stated the BCAS. All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended since March 25 when the Modi government imposed a lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic. However, repatriation flights, medical evacuation flights and cargo flights have been allowed to operate.

"It has been decided to dispense with the procedure of stamping the passengers' boarding pass that is being done by Aviation Security Group (ASG)/Airport Security Unit (APSU) after completion of PESC of the concerned passenger, till further orders," the order stated. Both the APSU and the ASG are part of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which provides security at more than 60 airports across the country.

In its order to airports, airlines and other stakeholders, the BCAS said, "The airport operator shall ensure that the requisite monitoring system of high definition fixed CCTV Cameras and supporting infrastructure are maintained all through at PESC points at an appropriate height so that boarding pass of the passenger and his/her identity are digitally recorded." "The CCTV recordings shall be preserved for 30 days, as per established practice," it added. The novel coronavirus has infected over 75,000 people and killed around 2,400 in India till now..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat CM to constitute committee for post-COVID economic revival

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced to constitute a committee of experts, headed by former Union Finance Secretary Dr Hasmukh Adhia.The committee will be providing comprehensive recommendations to the Gujarat government for po...

Siddaramaiah calls Centre's relief measures 'disastrous'

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday called the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as disastrous and said it is non-existent in terms of benefits to poor migrants, labourers, cont...

Collapse in consumption dragging down global economic outlook - IMF

A collapse in consumption and other data point to a downward revision of the International Monetary Funds already pessimistic outlook for the global economy given the global coronavirus pandemic, a top IMF official said on Wednesday. IMF ch...

Two deaths, 41 fresh COVID-19 cases in T'gana on Wednesday

Telangana continued to witness a rise in COVID-19 cases with 41 fresh cases being reported on Wednesday, besides two deaths as those returning to the state added to the numbers. Out of the 41 fresh cases, 31 are from the Greater Hyderabad M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020