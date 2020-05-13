Need to learn art of living with coronavirus, says Nitin Gadkari

Emphasising on the use of masks and social distancing, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that people need to learn the art of living with coronavirus. "We need to learn the art of living with coronavirus. Mask is mandatory, maintain more than one-metre distance, use sanitiser every time entering into house and office. I am expecting that it (beauty parlour/salon/malls) will open early but we need to follow guidelines," Gadkari told ANI.

On the revision of the definition of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the minister said: "It is very important. Now they will get all benefits. Earlier, there was a classification between manufacturing and service enterprises. Now there is no classification, both are one..." He underlined that there is a need to develop khadi and village industry as it is giving maximum employment in backward areas.

"Due to this, lot of order is going to the village and khadi industries which are going to create more employment potential," he said. Gadkari further said, "Presently, we have a turnover of Rs 88,000 crore of village industries. Now we have a target to make it Rs 5 lakh crore within two years. This can be helpful for khadi industries. We will increase export."

The minister said that 90 per cent of road construction has started. "I took a review of Maharashtra. The ministry is working on 170 projects all of which have started. I am expecting that it will be helpful to labourers, if there is employment then there will be no problem of migration," he added. (ANI)