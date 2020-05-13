With 4 new cases, Jharkhand Covid tally surges to 177

Jharkhand on Wednesday confirmed four new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of people infected with the virus to 177, said state health secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. Among the four new patients, two each are from Ranchi and Koderma.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 74,281 on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The tally is inclusive of 47,480 active cases, 24,385 cured/discharged patients and 2,415 deaths due to the infection. (ANI)