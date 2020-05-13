Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: No kin around, COVID-19 patient's funeral held; wife watches via video call

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:53 IST
Noida: No kin around, COVID-19 patient's funeral held; wife watches via video call

No family member of a 60-year-old man who died of coronavirus on Monday in Greater Noida could be present at his funeral, while his wife, also a COVID-19 patient, watched the last rites over a video call from hospital. Multiple sources said the couple's daughter was stuck in Gujarat, while some relatives in Varanasi expressed inability to travel to Gautam Buddh Nagar, near Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh for the rites.

Also nobody from the man's neighbourhood in Noida Sector 19 came forward to shoulder the responsibility, they said. "There was also no support from the district administration or the district health department after which the private hospital where the man was admitted stepped forward and the cremation was held at the CNG crematorium in Noida Sector 94 on Tuesday evening," a source told PTI.

"It was understandable that his daughter was in Gujarat and relatives in Varanasi so they could not come here immediately due to the lockdown. But the lack of support from the government officials was shocking and irresponsible," the source added. There was no response from District Magistrate Suhas L Y and Chief Medical Officer to PTI's query on the matter. The magistrate, however, was present outside the crematorium on Tuesday evening, according to a photograph and a statement issued by the district information department.

The officials of Sharda Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, had got a letter of consent from the daughter of the deceased so that the cremation could be done after alleged "dilly-dallying" by the district administration. "The administration officials had denied any responsibility for the last rites. They said they would have to declare the body 'laawaaris' (unclaimed) if the administration were to handle the funeral as per its protocol and the process would take up to 72 hours," the source claimed.

The man's wife, 59, watched the last rites on a video call, according to the source. When contacted, Sharda Hospital spokesperson Ajit Kumar told PTI: "The hospital has been getting full support of the administration, the CMO and the Greater Noida Authority." "The man died on Monday night of cardiac arrest caused by acute respiratory syndrome," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare had said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to sources, the man had complained of cough on Monday afternoon after which he was given an injection around 4 pm. Seeing no improvement in his condition, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) around 5.30 pm, and later moved on ventilator support as his blood pressure dropped. He suffered the cardiac arrest at 9 pm and passed away around 50 minutes later, the sources said. So far three men, two of them aged 60 and one 62, have died due to coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, even as the district recorded 436 positive cases of COVID-19 till Wednesday, according to official figures.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Germany charges man with spying for Indian intelligence

German prosecutors have charged an Indian man with spying on the Sikh community and Kashmir activists in Germany for his countrys intelligence service for more than two years. The federal prosecutors office said Wednesday that espionage cha...

Pompeo urges Israeli caution in West Bank moves

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged Israeli leaders to factor all parties into a proposed de facto annexation of the occupied West Bank so that it squares with Washingtons plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace. During a one-...

Police officer posted in Dwarka tests positive for COVID-19

A senior police officer of Dwarka district tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, officials said hereThis is the first case of a police officer testing positive for COVID-19 in Dwarka. He is an SHO-rank officer, they said. Police sa...

TDS/TCS rate for non-salary payments cut by 25 pc till Mar'21;ITR filing deadline extended to Nov'20

The government on Wednesday slashed TDSTCS rate for non-salary payments to residents by 25 per cent for the remaining months of the fiscal and extended the due date for filing income tax returns for 2019-20 till November 30, 2020. Announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020