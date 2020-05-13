Left Menu
Rajasthan CM directs collectors to ensure proper drinking water supply in districts

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-05-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 23:10 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday instructed district collectors to complete works under the contingency plan to ensure proper drinking water supply in the summer season

He asked the collectors to take suggestions from MPs, MLAs and other public representatives and prepare a plan for water-related issues according to local needs in the next three days

Reviewing the arrangements of water supply in the summer season with district collectors through a video conference, the chief minister said they should ensure that there is no problem regarding drinking water in the state. For this, hand pump and tube well maintenance, repair and expansion of pipelines, supply from tankers and other related works should be expedited, he said. Gehlot also asked them to prepare a plan for the districts where there was a need to transport drinking water. Approvals pending for hand pumps and tube wells should be released immediately, he said. Public Health and Engineering Department Minister B D Kalla, Chief Secretary D B Gupta and other officials were present in the meeting.

