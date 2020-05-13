Left Menu
Over 400 healthcare workers in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19 till date: Jain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 23:29 IST
Over 400 healthcare workers in the national capital have been affected by the novel coronavirus till date, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. Interacting with reporters, he also said that the 20 COVID-19 fatalities reported on Wednesday, took place over a period of time, and were based on death summaries sent by hospitals to health department authorities in the last few days.

Nearly 8,000 people in Delhi have tested positive so far, while 106 people have died of the coronavirus infection. "Over 400 healthcare workers have tested positive so far for COVID-19," Jain told reporters in response to a question.

Delhi has reported 20 more fatalities due to COVID-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday mounted to 7,998 with 359 new cases.

In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Delhi health department said these 20 deaths reported took place in April and May as per case sheets received from hospitals and audited by the COVID-19 death committee "These 20 fatalities have been reported based on the death summaries sent by hospitals," the minister said. Asked if any guidelines have been issued for public offices, he said standard protocols of social distancing, wearing of masks and regular washing of hands are being followed.

On reopening of industries, Jain said among the main industrial areas, majority of them have started operations, but there have been issues due to the lockdown. On the announcement of a economic stimulus package by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, he said, details are yet to emerge for Delhi.

On the fourth phase of lockdown coming into effect from May 18, Jain said, on the call of the chief minister, a large number of suggestions have been sent by people on what sectors should see easing out of restriction norms, and "we will think over it"..

