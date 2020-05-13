"Mentally unstable" woman spends three days with husband's body in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 13 (PTI):A "mentally unsound" woman spent three days with the body of her husband, who died of suspected heart ailment, in their house in Nizamabad in Telangana, police said on Wednesday. After foul smell emanated from the house on Wednesday morning, some neighbours alerted the police, who found the body of the man, in his mid 60s, lying in the bedroom.

According to police, the man, a retired Village Revenue Official, in his mid 60s, died three days ago apparently of heart ailment. His wife was suffering from mental illness for the past few years and normally the couple would not come out of their house for three-four days at a stretch, they said adding their son stays here.

As per preliminary investigation, it seems to be natural death and no injury mark was found on his body, police said, ruling out any foul play. The woman did not inform anyone about her husband's death and the body was found in a decomposed condition and sent for postmortem, a police official said.