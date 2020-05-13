Left Menu
COVID-19: Rajasthan gives nod to fill 1,058 vacant posts of assistant radiographer

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday approved a proposal to fill 1,058 vacant posts of assistant radiographer.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 13-05-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 23:46 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday approved a proposal to fill 1,058 vacant posts of assistant radiographer. "Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to fill 1,058 vacant posts of Assistant Radiographer soon in view of COVID-19 pandemic," an official statement said.

Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 152 new coronavirus cases and three deaths, as per the state health department's data. The total number of cases in the state now stand at 4,278, including 1,699 active cases and 120 deaths. (ANI)

