Brazil-Paraguay dam to release water to aid Argentine grain shipments

Brazil-Paraguay dam to release water to aid Argentine grain shipmentsReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 14-05-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 23:52 IST
The Itaipu hydroelectric dam, a joint venture between Brazil and Paraguay, said on Wednesday it will release water through its spillway to raise low water levels in the Parana river, a key waterway for Argentinian grain shipments.
Itaipu said in a statement that it would initially open its spillway for 12 days starting from May 18, responding to requests from Argentina to raise the water level, in a decision endorsed by the Brazilian and Paraguayan foreign ministries.
