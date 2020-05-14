Left Menu
As the coronavirus cases continue to surge among the frontline workers, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, on Thursday, said that the centre has not sanctioned Rapid Testing Kits and the available RT-PCR test is a "complicated one". Delhi reported 9 death due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours taking the toll to 115.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 12:25 IST
Centre has not sanctioned rapid testing kits yet, says Delhi health minister as COVID-19 death toll reaches 115
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaking to reporters on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

As the coronavirus cases continue to surge among the frontline workers, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, on Thursday, said that the centre has not sanctioned Rapid Testing Kits and the available RT-PCR test is a "complicated one". Delhi reported 9 death due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours taking the toll to 115. "Nine deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking to the total number of deaths to 115. The front line workers, who were working day and night, have a higher chance of getting the coronavirus," said Jain.

On the issue of mandatory testing in government offices, Jain said: "The centre has made a protocol for these tests. In these protocols, there are set guidelines in place. The only way to do more testing is via rapid testing kits--which the centre has not sanctioned as of yet." Jain said further that the RT-PCR test has a "complicated procedure and not many are willing to get this test done". "No one even comes forward to get an RT-PCR test done," he said.

The doubling rate of cases in Delhi is 11-12 days. "We would be in a more comfortable position if the doubling rate is 20 or more than 20 days," he added. Speaking on Lockdown 4.0, Jain said that a policy "is being formulated, keeping social distancing in mind". "The Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) had sought suggestions from the public, we got around 5 lakh suggestions and are all being processed and policy is being made."

He added: "In a day or two, you will know what will be opened. Social distancing will be strictly followed." (ANI)

