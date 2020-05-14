BSF DG says troops ready for season of intrusion from Pakistan side, terrorists being eliminated at launching pads

Left Menu
Even as Pakistan is trying to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists, taking advantage of this weather when the snow melts, the security forces are actively guarding the borders and are also neutralising them at their launch pads.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 12:35 IST
Border Security Force (BSF) DG SS Deswal speaking to ANI in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma Even as Pakistan is trying to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists, taking advantage of this weather when the snow melts, the security forces are actively guarding the borders and are also neutralising them at their launch pads.

In an exclusive interview, Border Security Force (BSF) DG SS Deswal told ANI that Indian security forces are ready to deal with any attempt of intrusion. "Terrorists try to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir via riverine areas as they became accessible due to melting of snow in summer. In most cases, terrorists are neutralised at launching pads across the border. We are capable of thwarting any attempt of intrusion," Deswal said.

The BSF DG had gone to Jaisalmer last week and visited 18 Border Out Posts (BOPs) spread in over 50 kilometres. He along with top officers inspected the border and checked preparedness of the force. "I went to Jaisalmer recently where I met our jawans who are high on morale and are ready to deal with any situation. There I also inspected BOPs and checked preparedness at the borders. I have also instructed jawans to stay fit and healthy and maintain social distancing," Deswal said.

While speaking on the massive rise in Coronavirus cases in BSF, DG Deswal said, "I am speaking to jawans who have tested positive for coronavirus. Most of them are asymptomatic and they claimed that they were feeling healthy when they were tested positive." "Also, all six jawans who were with the central team (IMCT), Kolkata as escorts and tested positive have been discharged from the hospital. I have spoken to one of them, after a week's quarantine they will join the force again," Deswal said.

BSF is India's first line defence at India-Pakistan borders. The force has close to 3 lakh personnel. (ANI)

