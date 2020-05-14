Destination address of all rail passengers being taken to help in contact tracing later: IRCTC

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has started taking the destination address of all passengers, booking online tickets. The Indian Railways has said that it will help in contact tracing if required later.

"With effect from May 13, IRCTC has started taking the destination address of all passengers, booking online tickets. This will help us in contact tracing if required later," said Indian Railways officials. The Ministry of Railways is currently running 15 pairs of passenger trains with AC coaches and limited stops from since 12 to facilitate the movement of people during the lockdown.

The Railways is also running "Shramik special" trains after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had recently granted permission for movement of stranded citizens including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists to return to their native towns. (ANI)