Body of man recovered from Rajasthan lake, suicide suspected

The body of a 28-year-old man was recovered from a lake in neighbouring Bundi district on Thursday, police said, suspecting it to be a case of suicide over a failed love affair. The body of Ajit Singh Solanki was recovered from Jai Sagar lake in Bundi city, around 40 km from here, on Thursday morning, Circle Incharge (CI), Bundi city police station Lokendra Paliwal said.

Police were informed about the body by passersby who saw it floating. Solanki, who lived alone in a rented room in Guru Nanak Colony of the city, had been missing since May 11, they said.

The landlord did not lodge any missing complaint with the police. He, however, informed Solanki's family members about his absence, the CI said. He was a contractual employee at the district food office, the police official said.

No suicide note was recovered from Solanki, but a diary found in his room suggested that he was under stress due to a failed love affair, the CI said. A case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was registered, he said. The body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem, the CI added. PTI COR CK