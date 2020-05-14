Left Menu
Development News Edition

Total number of returnees to J-K now exceeds 50,000: Rohit Kansal

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday said that the total number of people returning to the Union Territory through various modes of transport has crossed 50,000.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-05-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 14:52 IST
Total number of returnees to J-K now exceeds 50,000: Rohit Kansal
Principal Secretary (Planning) Jammu and Kashmir Rohit Kansal.. Image Credit: ANI

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday said that the total number of people returning to the Union Territory through various modes of transport has crossed 50,000. He also informed that a Shramik special train, which will be the sixth to the region, will carry 900 residents, including 400 students, from Maharashtra.

"900 J-K residents including 400 students in Maharashtra being evacuated by 'special shramik' train today. This will be the 6th shramik train. Including road and air evacuees, total number of returnees now exceeds 50,000," Kansal's tweet read. The Indian Railways had partially resumed its passenger train operations from Tuesday after over one and a half months of halt owing to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

Initially, the Railways is running 15 pairs of trains and booking for these trains started on Monday. In the Union Territory, the train runs from Jammu Tawi station and has been returning and taking those stranded due to the lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Balochistan finance minister tests positive for COVID-19

Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the latest top politician in Pakistan and the first in the province to be infected with the disease. Buledi, in a tweet on Thursday, said that he w...

Vijay Mallya loses leave to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

Vijay Mallya on Thursday lost his application seeking leave to appeal in the UK Supreme Court, in a setback for the embattled liquor tycoon who last month lost his High Court appeal against an extradition order to India on charges of fraud ...

South Korean pop group BTS to live-stream concert

South Korean pop sensation BTS has announced that it will perform a live-streamed concert in JuneThe seven-member band, which was forced to postpone its Map of the Soul concert in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reconnect with i...

Akashvani Bhavan sanitized after employee who last came to office on Apr 27 tests COVID-19 positive

Akashvani Bhavan, the headquarters of the All India Radio here, was sanitized on Thursday as a precautionary measure after an employee who last attended office on April 27 tested positive for COVID-19, sources said. The employee felt uneasy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020