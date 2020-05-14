Total number of returnees to J-K now exceeds 50,000: Rohit Kansal
ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-05-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 14:52 IST
Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday said that the total number of people returning to the Union Territory through various modes of transport has crossed 50,000. He also informed that a Shramik special train, which will be the sixth to the region, will carry 900 residents, including 400 students, from Maharashtra.
"900 J-K residents including 400 students in Maharashtra being evacuated by 'special shramik' train today. This will be the 6th shramik train. Including road and air evacuees, total number of returnees now exceeds 50,000," Kansal's tweet read. The Indian Railways had partially resumed its passenger train operations from Tuesday after over one and a half months of halt owing to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.
Initially, the Railways is running 15 pairs of trains and booking for these trains started on Monday. In the Union Territory, the train runs from Jammu Tawi station and has been returning and taking those stranded due to the lockdown. (ANI)
