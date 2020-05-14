Over 2 lakh people book ticket for special trains, total fare collected is Rs 45.30 cr: Indian Railways

The Indian Railways on Thursday informed that more than 2 lakh passengers have booked tickets for special trains so far. The special passenger trains are being run to transport people to their home states who were stranded in various parts of the country due to lockdown.

"As many as 2,34,411 passengers have booked tickets till now for special trains. The total Passenger Reservation System (PRS) fare collected till now is Rs 45.30 crore," said the Railways authorities. The Indian Railways partially resumed its passenger train operations from Tuesday after over one and a half months of halt owing to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

The Railways has intially decided to run 15 pairs of trains and booking for these trains started on Monday. (ANI)