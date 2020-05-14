Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikkim only coronavirus-free state in India, proactive steps made this a reality: Officials

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 14-05-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 16:13 IST
Sikkim only coronavirus-free state in India, proactive steps made this a reality: Officials

The ubiquitous coronavirus that has wreaked havoc across the world and India, taking lives at will and locking up millions within the confines of the four walls, is yet to breach the fortress of the tiny border state of Sikkim, which does not have a single COVID-19 case. Officials attribute this remarkable achievement to a slew of proactive measures since March 5, including banning entry of tourists and suspending issuance of permits for the popular Nathula visit, as well as the Inner-line Permit (ILP) for foreign travellers.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government headed by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also temporarily barred Sino-India trade near the Nathula International Border. "The state government had to initiate stern and timely measures to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 and the results are in front of everyone," a senior official told PTI.

Going forward in a "methodical manner", the Sikkim government was quick to set up a task force headed by the chief secretary, comprising senior officials of health, tourism and some other key departments, besides all the district collectors to monitor the measures to contain the spread of the virus, he said. A similar task force was set up at the grassroot level, too, to deal with the COVID-19 situation, he said.

"It is due to collective efforts of all stakeholders of the society that Sikkim is still free from the dreaded coronavirus, with all its four districts remaining in the green zone," the official said. The COVID-19 death toll in India rose to 2,549 and the number of cases crossed the 78,000-mark on Thursday, according to government data.

The Sikkim government has also initiated evacuation of thousands belonging to the state stranded in other parts of the country due the lockdown, he said, adding, a total of 1,122 people have returned out of 6,922 who had registered themselves on the official portal. Likewise, 686 people from other states who were stuck in east Sikkim have been transported to the New Jalpaiguri Station by buses for their onward journey, the official said.

PTI KDK RBT RBT.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 542 p.m.West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says the state government has arranged 105 more trains to ferry stranded migrants back home. 530...

Official says suicide attack in eastern Afghanistan kills 5

A suicide bombing in Afghanistans eastern Paktia province on Thursday that looked to target a military compound but exploded before its destination killed five civilians and wounded at least 29 others, including civilians and military perso...

Maha: 14 persons booked for fleeing COVID-19 containment zone

An offence was registered against 14 persons for allegedly escaping from a COVID-19 containment zone in Maharashtras Aurangabad city, police said on Thursday. The incident came to light on Wednesday, when 16 residents of Pundalik Nagar esca...

Trump says he's very disappointed in China-Fox Business Network

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was very disappointed in China after the novel coronavirus broke out soon after the two countries agreed on a Phase 1 trade deal.Im very disappointed in China, the Republican president said in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020