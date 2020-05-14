Akashvani Bhavan sanitized after employee who last came to office on Apr 27 tests COVID-19 positive

Akashvani Bhavan sanitized after employee who last came to office on Apr 27 tests COVID-19 positivePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 16:17 IST
Akashvani Bhavan, the headquarters of the All India Radio here, was sanitized on Thursday as a precautionary measure after an employee who last attended office on April 27 tested positive for COVID-19, sources said. The employee felt uneasy on May 11, reported to the hospital on May 12 and was confirmed coronavirus positive on May 13, a senior AIR official said on condition of anonymity.
Most likely, the person contracted the infection outside and developed symptoms, the official said. The entire building has been sanitised as a precaution and a confidence building measure, the official said, adding that work is continuing normally.
