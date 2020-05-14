Three die of 'asphyxiation' at Kolar gold field mine in Karnataka

Three youths died of "asphyxiation" when they fell into a pit in the abandoned Kolar gold field mines, where they had gone to allegedly steal iron material early on Thursday, police said. On Wednesday night, the trio had entered the gold mine in Kolar district, about 100 kms from here, and fell in the pit after losing balance.

After inhaling the poisonous gas in the pit, they were asphyxiated to death, they said. "It was a seven hour exercise after which we could bring out two bodies. Work is on to retrieve the third," a police officer told PTI.

Police reached the spot after they were alerted by the accomplices of the deceased..