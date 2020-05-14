Cong leader urges K'taka CM to permit Muslims to pray at mosques on Eid-ul-Fitr

Senior Congress leader C MIbrahim has requested the Karnataka government to allowMuslims in the state to offer prayers at 'ldgah maidan'(ground) or mosques on the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr, later thismonth, with all precautionary measures in view of COVID-19

In a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he said,"on behalf of the entire community I would suggest that thegovernment take a decision by consulting with medical expertsto grant permission to pray at 'Idgah Maidans' or Masjids frommorning till 1 pm. with all precautionary measures and safetynorms." The Eid-ul Fitr festival in the state may be celebratedon the May 24 or 25, during which Muslims have to offerspecial prayers, the former Union Minister pointed out

The letter, also signed by MLC M Abdul Jabbar, has drawncriticism from certain sections for seeking permission formass prayer meets, during coronavirus pandemic.