INS Jalashwa begins Phase 2 of Samudra Setu Operation in Maldives
The ship will enter Male port in the early hours of 15 May 20 and begin embarkation of Indian citizens who have already registered with the Indian Embassy in the Maldives.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:27 IST
Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa has returned to Male, the Maldives to begin Phase 2 of Operation SamudraSetu - repatriation of Indian Nationals from foreign shores by sea. The ship will enter Male port in the early hours of 15 May 20 and begin embarkation of Indian citizens who have already registered with the Indian Embassy in the Maldives. On her second trip, INS Jalashwa is planned to embark 700 Indian citizens and will depart for Kochi by the night of 15 May.
Earlier, after successfully bringing home 698 Indian nationals to Kochi on 12 May 20, INS Jalashwa proceeded for preparatory activities towards Phase II of the evacuation operation which included disinfection and sanitisation of the entire ship with special attention to the areas occupied by the previous set of repatriated citizens.
The ship is anchored off Male and will undertake embarkation of the second set of Indian nationals on 15 May 20, wherein approximately 700 Indian nationals, including 100 women and children would be repatriated. The Indian nationals who have been manifested for evacuation will be screened medically, allotted IDs and their baggage sanitised before boarding the ship.
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- INS Jalashwa
- Samudra Setu
- Kochi
- Maldives
ALSO READ
Operation Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa arrives in Kochi with 698 Indians from Maldives
INS Jalashwa prepares to repatriate Indians from Maldives, USD 40 to be charged as evacuation fee
Naval Ship INS Jalashwa with 698 repatriated Indians from Maldives arrives in Kochi harbour: Officials.
INS Jalashwa sets sail from Male to Kochi with 698 Indians
Operation Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa bring back 698 Indian nationals from Maldives