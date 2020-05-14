Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence Ministry patents low cost PPE developed by Navy to move towards its mass production

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:09 IST
Defence Ministry patents low cost PPE developed by Navy to move towards its mass production

The Indian Navy said on Thursday a low cost personal protective equipment (PPE) developed by it has been successfully patented by the Defence Ministry in a step towards its rapid mass production amid the coronavirus pandemic. "The low cost PPE has been developed by a doctor of Indian Navy, posted at the recently created Innovation Cell at Institute of Naval Medicine (INM), Mumbai. A pilot batch of PPEs has already been produced at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai," a statement issued by the Navy said.

India has been reeling with the PPE shortage since the beginning of the pandemic. On Wednesday, around 100 doctors and paramedic staff of the SVP hospital in Ahmedabad went on a flash strike on the issue of lack of the PPE.

The patent was filed by the Defence Ministry in association with the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), an enterprise under the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Navy said. "In a major step towards rapid mass production of the medical PPE developed by the Indian Navy, a patent has been successfully filed by the Intellectual Property Facilitation Cell (IPFC) of Min of Defence, in association with National Research Development Corporation," it said. The PPE developed by the Navy is made of a special fabric which affords a high level of protection along with "high breathability" as against other PPEs available in the market and is, therefore, more suitable for use in hot and humid weather conditions as prevalent in India, the Navy said.

It said the technology has also been tested and validated by a testing lab approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Eligible firms, the Navy said, are being identified by the NRDC for taking up licensed production of the PPEs on a fast track.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 78,000 persons and killed over 2,500 in the country till now..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Russia sends second wheat cargo to Saudi Arabia

Russia has sent a second shipment of wheat to Saudi Arabia after its first export cargo arrived in the Gulf kingdom earlier in May, Saudi state grain buyer SAGO said on Thursday.The cargo is expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia later this mon...

No community spread of virus in Puducherry: Health official

Puducherry, May 14 PTI There has been no community spread of COVID-19 in Puducherry till date, a top health official said on Thursday. The secretary to the union territorys Health Department Prashant Kumar Panda told newsmen there were only...

12 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; tally rises to 983: Officials.

12 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir tally rises to 983 Officials....

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal's police remand extended by 4 days

A Delhi court has extended the police remand of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal and other accused by four more days, all arrested in connection with the alleged suicide case of a doctor. Accused MLA Jarwal and Kapil Nagar -- the other accused -- wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020