31-year-old woman held for supplying illicit liquor in south Delhi locality

Police have arrested a woman suspected to be a bootlegger and recovered several cartons containing 600 quarters of illicit liquor from her residence in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, officials said on Thursday. The woman identified as Pinky Singh, 31, has previously been involved in two cases registered under provisions of the Delhi Excise Act, they said.

Police said they received information on Tuesday from the staff of the Narcotics Squad of South Delhi district regarding the sales of illicit liquor in F2 Block of Sangam Vihar. "Immediately, a team was formed to act upon the information and a trap was laid in F2 block. At about 4.15 pm, the team apprehended the woman who was found selling illicit liquor. Twelve cartons containing 50 quarters of illicit liquor in each carton were recovered from near her residence," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). A case was registered against her under sections of the Delhi Excise Act at the Sangam Vihar police station, he said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the arrested woman's whole family is involved in illegal trade of liquor. They used to bring liquor from Anangpur in Haryana's Faridabad through a jungle area and later sold the stock in south Delhi area, the DCP added..