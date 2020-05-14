Left Menu
Development News Edition

86 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total count 624

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-05-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 21:44 IST
86 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total count 624

As many as 86 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Thursday, raising the total count of cases in the state to 624, a health department official said. The number of recoveries in the state rose to 158, with 15 more patients, all from Jajpur district, defeating the deadly disease, the official said.

With this, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Odisha stands at 463. So far, three persons have died due to the respiratory disease in the state. Of the 86 people who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, 84 had been lodged in quarantine centres following their return from states like Gujarat, West Bengal and Karnataka.

Ganjam district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 42, followed by Jajpur at 17, Kendrapara 13, Bhadrak nine, Khurda three and Sundargarh two, the Information and Public Relations Department said. A total of 4,394 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in Odisha till now to 77,150, the health department official said.

With hordes of migrant workers returning home, mostly from the industrial city of Surat in Gujarat, the number of cases in different districts of Odisha has spiked over the past two weeks. Ganjam tops the list with 252 cases, followed by Balasore at 90, Jajpur at 88, Khurda at 53, Bhadrak at 40, Sundargarh at 25, Kendrapara at 22 and Angul at 15.

Nine cases have been reported from Mayurbhanj, five in Jagatsinghpur, and four each in Keonjhar, Puri and Boudh districts. Three people in Cuttack have tested positive for COVID-19; two each in Kalahandi, Jharsuguda and Bolangir districts; and one each in Nayagarh, Koraput, Dhenkanal and Deogarh.

Bhubaneswar has recorded the highest number of recoveries, with 45 of the 50 patients in the state capital discharged from hospitals. The city has three active cases, while it has recorded two COVID-19 fatalities.

Ganjam has the maximum number of active cases in the state at 249. One person has died in the district due to COVID-19. Of the 30 districts in Odisha, 21 have reported COVID-19 cases.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Chess World champion Carlsen unveils online seriesWorld champion Magnus Carlsen unveiled a series of online chess tournaments with 1 million prize money on Thursday having opted out of a...

Suspecting affair, man strangles wife to death; surrenders before police

A 40-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death at their house in northwest Delhis Khanjawala area, suspecting that she was having an extra-marital affair, police said on ThursdayAfter killing his wife on Tuesday night, he surrender...

Air Arabia first quarter profit sinks 45% on coronavirus

Middle East budget carrier Air Arabia reported a 45 fall in first quarter profit on Thursday, blaming the coronavirus pandemic that has crushed travel demand. The United Arab Emirates only listed airline made 71 million dirhams 19.3 million...

WRAPUP 4-Second layoffs, backlogs wave keeps U.S. jobless claims sky high

The novel coronavirus crisis continues to pummel the U.S. labor market, with the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits falling less than expected last week, suggesting a second wave of layoffs in industries and jobs not initi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020