Moving DCM vehicle catches fire in Telangana, no casualties

A fire tender was on Thursday immediately rushed to Suthariguda after a moving DCM vehicle caught fire in Medchal district in Telangana. According to the fire officials, the fire broke out due to the short circuit in the vehicle's engine however, no casualty was reported.

"Today in the evening hours, we have received information that a DCM vehicle has caught fire, immediately a fire tender from Ghatkesar was sent to the spot and the fire was brought under control," official said. "Fire broke out due to short circuit in the vehicle's engine when it was passing Suthariguda area of Medchal district. No casualties reported in the incident," official added. (ANI)