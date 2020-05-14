Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikkim govt allows opening of restaurants, fast food joints

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 14-05-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:13 IST
Sikkim govt allows opening of restaurants, fast food joints

The Sikkim government on Thursday decided to allow the opening of restaurants and fast food joints with certain restrictions as part of relaxation measures to revive the state's economy. All shops, including restaurants and fast food joints, will remain open from 8 am to 5 pm, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said in a Facebook post after presiding over a high- level meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state government has also given go-ahead to the inter-district movement of taxis and private vehicles by following the odd-even rule, he said. According to the rule, first implemented in Delhi to regulate the movement of private cars in the wake of severe air pollution, vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit will be allowed on the roads on odd dates and even-numbered vehicles on even dates.

The state government offices too will open with 30 per cent workforce, Tamang said, adding that all health protocols should be strictly followed. The chief minister reiterated the state government's resolve to bring back all Sikkimese people stranded in other parts of the country.

Sikkim has not reported any COVID-19 case so far..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Centre allows states, UTs to hire buses for transportation of train passengers

The Centre on Thursday allowed states and union territories to hire special buses to ferry train passengers from stations where public and private vehicles are not available to their destinations. In a letter to all state governments and...

The decorated CBI officer who brought Vijay Mallya down

Painstaking and meticulous investigation and countless visits to London by CBI officer Suman Kumar finally bore fruit after three long years in the bank fraud case against flamboyant businessman Vijay Mallya. Mallya, the high-flying owner o...

Anant National University sets up recovery centres for COVID-19 patients in Mumbai

Industrialist Ajay Piramal-led Anant National University on Thursday said it has joined hands with local civic body BMC to set up recovery centres for COVID-19 patients in the city. In the first phase of the initiative, the Ahmedabad-base...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Chess World champion Carlsen unveils online seriesWorld champion Magnus Carlsen unveiled a series of online chess tournaments with 1 million prize money on Thursday having opted out of a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020