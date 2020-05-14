Selling only indigenous products at CAPF canteens will boost employment generation: CII National MSME Council chairman

Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shreekant Somany, chairman of CII National MSME Council, on Thursday hailed the Centre's decision to sell only indigenous products at the canteens of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), while saying that this would boost employment generation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:17 IST
Shreekant Somany, Chairman, CII National MSME Council, speaking on the issue of indigenous products to be sold at CAPF canteens on Thursday, in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Shreekant Somany, chairman of CII National MSME Council, on Thursday hailed the Centre's decision to sell only indigenous products at the canteens of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), while saying that this would boost employment generation. "The CAPF purchase products worth approximately Rs 2,800 crore. The decision to sell only indigenous products at CAPF canteens will benefit micro, small and medium enterprises and also boost employment generation," said Somany.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Tuesday, where he stressed the need to make India self-reliant, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that only indigenous products would be sold at all CAPF canteens from June 1. "Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal to make the country self-reliant and use local products (products made in India) which will surely pave the way for India to lead the world in the coming times," Home Minister Shah had tweeted.

"In this direction today, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that all the CAPF canteens and stores will now sell only indigenous products. This will be applicable to all CAPF canteens across the country from June 1, 2020. These canteens make a total purchase of around Rs 2,800 crore. With this, 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel will use indigenously made products," Shah had further tweeted. (ANI)

