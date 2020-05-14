Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patnaik announces Rs 50 lakh assistance for sarpanchs losing lives battling Covid

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-05-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:36 IST
Patnaik announces Rs 50 lakh assistance for sarpanchs losing lives battling Covid

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each for the families of all village heads who lose their lives in the battle against Covid-19. Hailing the Sarpanchs as frontline warriors in the battle against Covid-19 at grassroots level, Patnaik said for the benefit of their families they have been included in the scheme of Rs 50 lakh financial assistance announced earlier.

The Chief Minister said that the sarpanchs are performing a very important work of properly managing the temporary medical centres (TMC), quarantine centres and other Covid facilities with dedication. "They are our frontline warriors," he said.

Similarly, anyone, both from private and government sector, engaged in the management of TMCs, quarantine centres, special coronavirus hospitals and other Covid facilities are also our warriors against pandemic, Patnaik said. Their families will also be provided with same financial assistance, said the Chief Minister, who took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Earlier on April 21, the Chief Minister announced a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each for the families of all health workers and support staff who lose their lives in the fight against COVID-19. He had also announced that the government will treat them as martyrs.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Government gives green light for English soccer to return in June

The Premier Leagues plans to resume the season next month was given a boost on Thursday when Britains Culture and Sport secretary Oliver Dowden said the government was opening the door for football to return in June.Dowden said he held a po...

COVID-19: Implement quarantine rules strictly, says Gehlot

Stressing that there should be strict adherence to COVID-19 quarantine rules for people coming from outside the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said two months of efforts done during the lockdown should not go in va...

DMA urges PM Modi, others to look into non-payment of salaries of NDMC doctors

The Delhi Medical Association DMA on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to look into the matter of non-payment of the s...

Freedom fighter Bhabani Charan Pattnaik dies at 98

Freedom fighter Bhabani Charan Pattnaik died here on Thursday at the age of 98, family sources said. Pattnaik was rushed to the Capital Hospital after he fainted at his Ashok Nagar residence and breathed his last during treatment.He is surv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020