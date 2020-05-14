Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre allows states, UTs to engage special buses to ferry passengers arriving by trains

The Centre on Thursday allowed states and Union Territory to engage special buses from railway station to ferry passengers wherever public and personal transport is not available, while maintaining proper social distancing norms.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 23:13 IST
Centre allows states, UTs to engage special buses to ferry passengers arriving by trains
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre on Thursday allowed states and Union Territory to engage special buses from railway station to ferry passengers wherever public and personal transport is not available, while maintaining proper social distancing norms. "Kindly refer to Ministry of Home Affairs order dated May 11, whereby standard operating protocol (SOP) has been issued for movement of passengers by train. Under the SOP, to and fro movement of passengers from railway station to home has been allowed on the basis of confirmed e-tickets. Some of the state governments have requested to allow special buses to ferry the passengers arriving by train to their home, keeping in view restrictions placed on public/personal transport in various zones," Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in a letter to Chief Secretaries.

"Keeping in view the situation, state and UT governments are allowed to engage special buses from railway station wherever public/personal transport is not available, maintaining proper social distancing norms," Bhalla added. Bhalla had on May 11 wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories (UTs) urging them to allow receiving of all Shramik special trains without any hindrance and facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers to their native places. He also requested states to cooperate with Indian Railways in running more 'Shramik' special trains.

Bhalla had also asked all states and Union Territories to ensure smooth movement of all medical professionals, paramedics, sanitation personnel and ambulances. (ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Government gives green light for English soccer to return in June

The Premier Leagues plans to resume the season next month was given a boost on Thursday when Britains Culture and Sport secretary Oliver Dowden said the government was opening the door for football to return in June.Dowden said he held a po...

BT in talks to sell multibillion-pound stake in Openreach - FT

BT Group Plc is in talks to sell a multibillion pound stake in Openreach, the companys telecommunications business, to infrastructure investors, Financial Times reported on Thursday citing sources.Potential buyers for Openreach include Aust...

PM Modi discusses COVID-19 situation and vaccine to cure it with Bill Gates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and philanthropist Bill Gates on Thursday discussed the global response to COVID-19 and the importance of global coordination in scientific innovation and research to combat the pandemic. During a video conferen...

COVID-19: Implement quarantine rules strictly, says Gehlot

Stressing that there should be strict adherence to COVID-19 quarantine rules for people coming from outside the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said two months of efforts done during the lockdown should not go in va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020