Man dies while saving buffalo from electric wire

A man out in the fields with his buffalo and its calf in Greater Noida died allegedly after coming in contact with an electric wire that fell on the bovine amid a dust storm, police said on Thursday

Hasan Mohammad was a resident of Atta Fatehpur and the incident took place in the evening, the police said. "He was out in the fields when the wire broke from the pillar and fell on the buffalo. In a bid to save the buffalo, he contacted with the wire and got a shock. He was taken to a hospital soon but doctors declared him dead," a police spokesperson said

Further proceeding is underway in the case, the police added. Strong winds whipped up dust storms across the national capital region on Thursday.