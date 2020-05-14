Man dies while saving buffalo from electric wire

Man dies while saving buffalo from electric wirePTI | Noida | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 23:34 IST
A man out in the fields with his buffalo and its calf in Greater Noida died allegedly after coming in contact with an electric wire that fell on the bovine amid a dust storm, police said on Thursday
Hasan Mohammad was a resident of Atta Fatehpur and the incident took place in the evening, the police said. "He was out in the fields when the wire broke from the pillar and fell on the buffalo. In a bid to save the buffalo, he contacted with the wire and got a shock. He was taken to a hospital soon but doctors declared him dead," a police spokesperson said
Further proceeding is underway in the case, the police added. Strong winds whipped up dust storms across the national capital region on Thursday.
