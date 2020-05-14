Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man dies while saving buffalo from electric wire

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 23:34 IST
Man dies while saving buffalo from electric wire

A man out in the fields with his buffalo and its calf in Greater Noida died allegedly after coming in contact with an electric wire that fell on the bovine amid a dust storm, police said on Thursday

Hasan Mohammad was a resident of Atta Fatehpur and the incident took place in the evening, the police said. "He was out in the fields when the wire broke from the pillar and fell on the buffalo. In a bid to save the buffalo, he contacted with the wire and got a shock. He was taken to a hospital soon but doctors declared him dead," a police spokesperson said

Further proceeding is underway in the case, the police added. Strong winds whipped up dust storms across the national capital region on Thursday.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Govt allows industries to operate in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Maharashtra government has allowed industries in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district to operate with limited staff strength amid the lockdown, said an official on Thursday. Earlier the government had imposed restrictions on all business a...

COVID-19: Implement quarantine rules strictly, says Gehlot

Stressing that there should be strict adherence to COVID-19 quarantine rules for people coming from outside the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said two months of efforts done during the lockdown should not go in va...

Soccer-Government gives green light for English soccer to return in June

The Premier Leagues plans to resume the season next month was given a boost on Thursday when Britains Culture and Sport secretary Oliver Dowden said the government was opening the door for football to return in June.Dowden said he held a po...

BT in talks to sell multibillion-pound stake in Openreach - FT

BT Group Plc is in talks to sell a multibillion pound stake in Openreach, the companys telecommunications business, to infrastructure investors, Financial Times reported on Thursday citing sources.Potential buyers for Openreach include Aust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020