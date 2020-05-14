Left Menu
Man arrested for killing live-in partner in Greater Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 23:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly killing his live-in partner, whose partially decomposed body was recovered from a flat in Greater Noida, police said. The body of the 32-year-old married woman from Delhi was found on Wednesday inside her rented accommodation in the Swarn Nagari area, under Beta 2 police station, the police said, adding that she was killed three to four days ago. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Singh said her live-in partner, Sumit Singh, alias Saurabh, in his 40s, has been arrested in the case.

"The two were staying together and had some altercation over some monetary deal. She wanted to open a paying guest facility which had led to the argument. He then strangled the woman to death and fled but was tracked down and arrested," the DCP said. He said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination which showed strangulation as the cause of the death, after which an investigation was taken up that led the police to Sumit.

An FIR has been registered and the accused sent to jail by a local court, the officer added.

