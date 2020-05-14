Army soldier killed in avalanche in north Sikkim

An Indian Army soldier was killed and another went missing on Thursday after they were hit by an avalanche in the mountainous Lugnak La region of north Sikkim, official sources said. The two personnel were part of a 18-member group which came under the avalanche, they said.

A soldier who suffered serious injuries died later, the sources said. "The team was part of a snow clearance party and it came under a sudden snow slide in north Sikkim," a senior Army official said earlier.