UPSRTC to inquire into reports of overcharging for taxi rides from Delhi airport to UP cities

Taking cognizance of reports that Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will charge Rs 10,000 for a taxi from Delhi Airport to Noida and Ghaziabad, the Corporation MD Raj Shekhar on Thursday informed that a committee has been formed to look into the matter.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-05-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 09:43 IST
Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) Raj Shekhar speaking to reporters on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Taking cognizance of reports that Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will charge Rs 10,000 for a taxi from Delhi Airport to Noida and Ghaziabad, the Corporation MD Raj Shekhar on Thursday informed that a committee has been formed to look into the matter. The committee has been asked to submit a report within 24 hours.

"If there are only a few people from a district, the bus is not a feasible option. Small vehicles like taxis are used up to 250 km a day. Since it is a chartered facility, chartered rates are applied," he said. "And when it was brought to our notice that high rates are being charged, the UPSRTC took cognizance and formed a committee. They will look into the matter and decide within 24 hours as to what all amendments have to be done. We will issue notifications and provide better facilities to people," he added.

Raj Shekhar also clarified through a tweet that UPSRTC services from IGI airport to Noida/Ghaziabad quarantine centres are completely free of cost, just like all other UPSRTC operations. (ANI)

