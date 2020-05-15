Paytm Payments Bank to deliver cash at home to support senior citizens in Delhi NCR

The Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) today announced the launch of 'Cash at Home' facility for senior and differently-abled citizens in the national capital region so that they do not need to step out during this COVID-19 pandemic. This new service will enable them to raise cash withdrawal requests on their Paytm Payments Bank app and the requested amount will be delivered at their home.

"'Cash at Home' facility is the latest among the services that the bank has launched to make the banking experience more convenient and accessible for its customers. Recently, it has launched a Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) facility where it enabled customers to receive the benefits of over 400 government subsidies directly into their PPBL Savings Account," the PPBL said in a release. "The process for availing of 'Cash at Home' facility is simple & seamless. Any senior citizen, who is holding a Savings Account with the Paytm Payments Bank can click on the tab in their Paytm app to enter the desired amount and submit their request. The bank executive would deliver the requested amount at their registered address within 2 days of raising the request. The minimum amount that can be requested is Rs 1000 and the maximum amount will be limited to Rs. 5000," it added.

Satish Kumar Gupta, CEO and Managing Director, Paytm Payments Bank said, "We have continued with our efforts to expand the digital banking network in the country and benefit millions of our customers with innovative features & unmatched service." "Our latest 'Cash at Home' facility will be of immense help to those people who cannot visit an ATM or bank branch due to age, health, or any other issues," he added.