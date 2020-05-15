Elderly man killed, his wife injured

An elderly man was killed and his wife injured when some unidentified men stormed into their home and attacked them with a rod, a police official said on Friday. Sadar SHO Amarjit Singh identified the deceased as Kashmir Singh, 70, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar along the Mehtan-Mehli Phagwara bypass road.

The assailants attacked the old man with a rod, hitting him on his head on Thursday night, and he died on the spot. His wife Supita, 60, suffered minor injuries, the SHO said. The motive behind the killing was not known, he said.

The body has been sent to the civil hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case under relevant IPC sections, including 302 (punishment for murder) was registered against the assailants, who numbered "three to four", added the SHO.