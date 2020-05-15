CM orders Rs 50 lakh relief to VAO s kin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisami has announced Rs 50 lakh solatium to the family of a Village Administrative Officer, who was killed in a road accident when he was returning home from COVID-19 duty at a quarantine facility in Tiruchirapalli. On May 13, S Kumar, VAO of Sirugamani East (in Tiruchirappalli district)was on his way home on his two wheeler after completing his work at theGovernment Engineering College, Sethurapatti, where about 178 Malaysia returnees were quarantined, when the mishap occurred.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved family, Palaniswami said he has ordered a solatium of Rs 50 lakh to be given to the VAO's family from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The Chief Minister also announced a government job to the kin of Kumar.

Police said a truck hit Kumar's two wheeler from behind on the Madurai-Chennai bypass road. Under the impact, he was flung off the vehicle and died after sustaining severe injuries, they said.

The district administration had provided Rs 50,000 to Kumars family to meet the funeral expenses. Meanwhile, in a statement here on Friday, the state government said that about Rs 19.29 crore has been received as contribution to the Chief Ministers Public Relief Fund towards COVID-19 relief efforts, within nine days from May 6.

Totally, about Rs 367.5 crore has been received as contribution so far, it said..