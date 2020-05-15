Left Menu
Sakthi Masala donates Rs 10.10 crore to TN CM Public Relief Fund

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:11 IST
Sakthi Masala donates Rs 10.10 crore to TN CM Public Relief Fund

Chennai, May 15 (PTI): Manufacturers of over 50varieties of spices and masala powders, Sakthi Masala Pvt Ltdhas donated Rs 10.10 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister'sPublic relief Fund to aid the government's fight againstCOVID-19 pandemic, the company said on Thursday

The Tamil Nadu-based group had contributed Rs 5 croreon March 30 and on May 11 another Rs 5.10 crore was donated tothe Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund for COVID19containment and relief efforts of the state government, apress release said

As many as 66 people have lost their lives due tocoronavirus in the state while the cumulative tally of thoseaffected so far due to the contagion stands at 9,764 in thestate.PTI VIJ SSPTI PTI

