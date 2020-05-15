Maha: Gutkha worth Rs 90 lakh seized in Aurangabad, 2 held

Gutkha worth Rs 90 lakh was seized from a truck in Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Thursday night, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the truck was stopped at Zalta Phata on Solapur-Aurangabad Road while it was on its way to Jalna, an official said.

"We found gutkha worth Rs 90 lakh packed in 300 bags. Driver Syed Akhil and Shaikh Rafiq, both residents of Buldhana, were held. One more person, identified as Atikur Rehman, is wanted in the case," said the Chikalthana police station official.