201 stranded people who arrived in Srinagar on May 6, discharged from quarantine: District administration
The Srinagar district administration on Friday said that 201 people belonging to Kupwara who had arrived in Srinagar on May 6 have been discharged from quarantine after they tested negative for coronavirus.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-05-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:48 IST
The Srinagar district administration on Friday said that 201 people belonging to Kupwara who had arrived in Srinagar on May 6 have been discharged from quarantine after they tested negative for coronavirus.
"201 persons belonging to Kupwara who arrived in Srinagar on May 6 were discharged from quarantine and sent to their district headquarters today after their tests came negative for COVID-19. We're happy for them and wish them the best," the administration said in a tweet.
Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday had said that more than 50,000 stranded people have reached the Union Territory through various modes of transport so far. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Srinagar
- Kupwara
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Union Territory
- Rohit Kansal
ALSO READ
Wearing face masks mandatory in Srinagar from May 1
IAF to conduct fly past from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram, from Dibrugarh to Kutch on May 3: CDS Gen Rawat.
5 security forces personnel go missing during anti-militancy operation in J-K's Kupwara
Six new COVID19 positive cases in Kupwara's Gonipora
600 J-K residents have reached Srinagar, more on way: DM