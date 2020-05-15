201 stranded people who arrived in Srinagar on May 6, discharged from quarantine: District administration

The Srinagar district administration on Friday said that 201 people belonging to Kupwara who had arrived in Srinagar on May 6 have been discharged from quarantine after they tested negative for coronavirus.

"201 persons belonging to Kupwara who arrived in Srinagar on May 6 were discharged from quarantine and sent to their district headquarters today after their tests came negative for COVID-19. We're happy for them and wish them the best," the administration said in a tweet.

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday had said that more than 50,000 stranded people have reached the Union Territory through various modes of transport so far. (ANI)