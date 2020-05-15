Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi min asks Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook to act on 'hate campaigns' against Dalits, women

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:07 IST
Delhi min asks Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook to act on 'hate campaigns' against Dalits, women

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday said WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter were being used to slander people belonging to marginalised castes as well as women, and asked their management to take action against those running "venomous hate campaigns" on the social media platforms. In separate letters to Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari, WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Facebook India Vice President Ajit Mohan, Gautam said while the online world has emerged as an influential medium of information in the lockdown necessitated due to coronavirus, “social media is also being used in a damaging way”.

“I have noticed that in recent times organised trends to ridicule and slander marginalised castes and women have increased exponentially,” he said. The minister said that Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter have become a place where “casteist slurs are being used against Dalit intellectuals to demean them”.

The posts of Dalit intellectuals are being “countered by fanatics who have also defamed great leaders like B R Ambedkar”, he said. The minister asked the management of these social media platforms to take action in “one of the most strict measures against those who are trying to misuse these platforms by running venomous hate campaigns”.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

HRD Ministry grants retrospective recognition to teacher ed courses run without approval from NCTE

In a relief to over 13,000 students and 17,000 in-service teachers, the HRD Ministry has granted retrospective recognition to teacher education courses conducted without approval from the National Council of Teacher Education NCTE, Union Mi...

UPDATE 5-Fearing second wave, China's Wuhan ramps up coronavirus tests

Authorities in Wuhan have tested over 3 million residents for the coronavirus in April and May and aim to test all of the rest, state media said, as the city at the epicentre of the original outbreak faces the threat of a second wave of inf...

EXCLUSIVE-Spain plans to side-step EU bailout fund - sources

Spain plans to avoid using cheap European Union bailout funds in all but a worst-case scenario in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, joining Italy in deeming it a politically unpopular option, sources told Reuters.The EU is offerin...

Annual congregation of dargah in UP's Muzaffarnagar cancelled

The annual majlis ceremony of Dargah-e-Aaliya Babul Hawaiz at Baghra village here, which was supposed to be held later this month, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The secretary of organising committee Imran Ali t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020