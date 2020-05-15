Left Menu
NIA arrests key conspirator in Visakhapatnam espionage case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:20 IST
In a major success, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested the key conspirator in the Visakhapatnam espionage case related to alleged leaking of sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. Mohammed Haroon Haji Abdul Rehman Lakdawala (49), a resident of Mumbai, is one of the key conspirators in the case which was taken over by the NIA in December last year, an official of the agency said.

On December 20, Indian intelligence agencies busted the espionage racket linked to Pakistan with the arrest of seven Indian Navy personnel and a hawala operator. With the arrest of Lakdawala, a total of 14 accused have so far been arrested, including 11 Navy personnel and one Pakistani-born Indian national Shaista Qaiser.

"Investigation revealed that Lakdawala had visited Karachi (Pakistan) on many occasions to meet his handlers under the guise of conducting cross-border trade. During these visits, he came in contact with two Pakistani spies namely Akbar alias Ali and Rizwan, who directed him to deposit money into the bank accounts of Navy personnel at regular intervals. The same was done through different means," the official said. During searches at the house of Lakdawala, a number of digital devices and incriminating documents were seized by NIA, he said, adding further investigation in the case was underway.

"The NIA has arrested the key conspirator in the Visakhapatnam espionage case related to an international espionage racket involving individuals based in Pakistan and at different locations in India," the official said. Pakistan-based spies recruited agents in India for collecting sensitive and classified information regarding locations and movements of Indian naval ships and submarines, and other defence establishments.

"Investigation revealed that a few Navy personnel came in contact with Pakistani nationals through various social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp and were involved in sharing classified information in lieu of monetary gains. The money was deposited into the bank accounts of the Navy personnel through Indian associates having business interests in Pakistan," he said..

