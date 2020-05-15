Left Menu
Development News Edition

No liquor, not more than 50 guests at marriages&events in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:16 IST
No liquor, not more than 50 guests at marriages&events in Karnataka

Bengaluru, May 15 (PTI): Not more than 50 guests, no Air Condition, no conumption of liquor and paan, no invitation to people aged above 65 and below 10 years and also pregnant women are some of the guidelines to be followed for holding marriages or events in Karnataka with easing of the lockdown. An advisory by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services said that in view of the ongoing COV1D-19 pandemic, the Centre has decided to ease the lockdown in a phased manner and provided guidelines.

It said necessary prior permission and travel passes for the event should be obtained from local authorities. The event should not have more than 50 guests and be conducted in a suitable public place with good natural ventilation (No AC), it said.

Prohibiting people from containment zones from attending such events, it said those aged above 65 years, pregnant women and children below 10 years are not permitted to attend them. Use of sanitisers and thermal screening at the entry of the venue has been mandated.

Anyone found having fever, cold or cough or difficulty in breathing would not be permitted to attend events and should be immediately referred to seek medical advice, it said. Calling for all people to wear face masks compulsorily and maintain physical distance more than one metre, the advisory said, consumption of liquor, paan, gutkha and tobacco is not allowed.

The venue should be hygenically maintained it said, noting that spitting in public places is prohibited. A nodal person would be identified to oversee arrangements and coordination at the venue, the advisory said, adding that a list of those attending the marriage with contact details has to be maintained.

All guests should have downloaded the Arogya Setu app, it added..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

In quarantined Venezuela, karate champion takes training to living room

Accustomed to working out among Venezuelas best youth karate athletes, 16-year-old Ricardo Perez now trains between four barstools and two black leather couches - in his living room.The four-time Venezuelan youth karate champion was upset w...

Tennis-ATP Tour suspension extended to July 31 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The suspension of the ATP Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been further extended until July 31, the ATP announced on Friday.ATP events in Hamburg, Bastad, Newport, Los Cabos, Gstaad, Umag, Atlanta and Kitzbuhel will not go ahead as sch...

London streets to go car-free to encourage walking and cycling

Cars will be banished from miles of streets in central London to encourage more walking and cycling and help public transport cope with social distancing restrictions, the citys mayor said on Friday. Sadiq Khan said the plan, which covers m...

Mizoram extends lockdown till May 31 to check spread of coronavirus: Official.

Mizoram extends lockdown till May 31 to check spread of coronavirus Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020