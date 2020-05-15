Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government to decide on resumption of Metro services in Delhi-NCR, logistical arrangement underway: DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said that the decision to resume the metro services in the national capital will be taken by the government, after which a detailed protocol for travelling will be shared with the public.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:33 IST
Government to decide on resumption of Metro services in Delhi-NCR, logistical arrangement underway: DMRC
The metro train services have been under suspension since March 22, the day of Janata curfew.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said that the decision to resume the metro services in the national capital will be taken by the government, after which a detailed protocol for travelling will be shared with the public. "The decision to resume Metro rail services in Delhi-NCR will be taken by the government after which the detailed protocol to be followed by passengers for travelling in the Metro will be shared with the media and the public," said DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal in a statement.

As per the statement, the DMRC is currently taking up necessary cleaning mechanisms inside the trains and indoor areas of stations such as entrance lobbies, corridors, staircases, escalators, elevators, security area, etc. The statement further said that other necessary logistical arrangements such as provision for hand sanitisation/thermal screening at stations and installation of social distancing related signages are also being looked into.

Dayal had on Wednesday said that all systems of the Metro including the signalling, electrical, rolling stock, tracks, etc., will have to be tested in detail before services are ultimately started to ensure full safety of the commuters. This comes as sources in the DMRC told ANI that the metro services may resume in the national capital on certain routes with some restrictions during the fourth phase of lockdown.

The metro train services have been under suspension since March 22, the day of 'Janata curfew' and the resumption of services is subject to the approval by the Delhi government and a subsequent nod from the Central government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended to a fourth phase with 'totally different' rules, which will be announced before the current one expires on May 17.

Meanwhile, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the decision to restart the trains will be of the Centre even as the DMRC is ready to roll out the services. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Half of Brits repatriated globally are from India

India has had the largest chunk of repatriations of Britons stranded overseas in the coronavirus lockdown, with nearly half of those brought home on 64 special flights coming from Indian cities. The UK government said that more than 16,500 ...

3rd tranche of eco relief package to focus on agri sector: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the third tranche of economic package will deal with giving relief to agriculture and allied industries. Speaking to media, she said the package would focus on infrastructure and building c...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 153 in West Bengal with 10 more fatalities in last 24 hours; 87 fresh cases reported: State health dept.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 153 in West Bengal with 10 more fatalities in last 24 hours 87 fresh cases reported State health dept....

Private creditors push back against blanket debt relief for Africa

Emerging-market creditors have set up a group to help heavily indebted African nations coordinate responses to the economic impact of COVID-19, but they have also criticised recent calls for blanket debt relief. The Africa Private Creditor ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020