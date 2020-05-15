Left Menu
Another COVID-19 death in Himachal, toll reaches 4

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-05-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 20:18 IST
One more novel coronavirus patient died in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, the fourth fatality in the hill state. A 52-year-old man, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, died in Hamirpur on Friday, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

He had been admitted at Botha's RCH in Hamirpur a few days ago and was referred to Nerchowk's Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Hospital (SLBSGMC) in Mandi on Friday, Jindal added. Hamirpur Medical College principal Dr. Anil Chauhan said the patient had breathing problem and that led to his death at SLBSGMC in Nerchowk.

He was a resident of Hamirpur's Hatli village in Galore area and was admitted to RCH bhota early this week, he said, adding that this is the first death due to COVID-19 from Hamirpur district. Earlier three persons lost their lives due to novel coronavirus in the state.

A 21-year-old man from Sarkaghat in Mandi died due to COVID-19 in Shimla on May 5. A 70-year-old Delhi resident woman, who had been staying at a factory's guest house in Solan's Baddi, died due to the infection at the PGIMER in Chandigarh on April 2.

A 69-year-old man who had returned from the US died of COVID-19 at the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Kangra district on March 23. Himachal Pradesh reported a fresh case of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the count to 76, officials said.

The patient had recently returned to Una from Mohali in Punjab and was kept under home quarantine. The man tested positive after random sampling and will be shifted to a COVID hospital, the officials said.

There are 33 active cases in the state, while 39 people have recovered from the infection. Thirteen active cases are in Kangra, six in Chamba, four each in Hamirpur and Bilaspur, two each in Una, Sirmaur and one each in Mandi and Shimla, they added.

